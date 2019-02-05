Vehicle fire closes Highway 16

Highway 16 east of Burns Lake was closed Tuesday after a semi-truck caught fire.

A vehicle fire about 25 kilometres east of Burns Lake has slowed traffic and closed Highway 16 at Tibbets Creek Rd.

Traffic was backed up for several hundred metres in front of the fire, which was still burning as of 10 a.m. on Feb. 5.

There were no reports of injuries, RCMP Cpl. Greg Willcocks told Lakes District News.

“At about midnight Burns Lake RCMP responded to a report of a semi-truck on fire on Highway 16. It was carrying a load of lumber. It wasn’t involved in a collision,” Willcocks said.

Willcocks anticipates the highway will be closed until late afternoon.

A detour for highway traffic has been made so motorists can go around the accident scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.