Vehicle extricated from rock slide on Hwy 16, occupants unhurt

B.C. highways crews are currently working on clearing a rock slide that covered the westbound lane of Hwy 16 and nearly took out a passing vehicle on Sunday morning, Nov. 4.

Workers on the scene said the slide of massive boulders and rocks came hurtling down the sheer cliff face on a stretch of Hwy16 seven kilometres east of the Shames Mountain turnoff at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle, which was travelling along the road just as the tons of rock and debris fell onto the highway, did come in contact with the slide, but was not engulfed nor was there a need for passenger extrication. Workers on the scene said there were no injuries initially reported.

While no timeline has been given for when the lane will re-open, workers at the scene were concerned that other slides may occur.

The highway has been opened back up to one lane with minor delays between Gagnon road and Shames Mountain.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, there is single lane alternating traffic.

Drivers should expect delays in both directions.

Drive BC also pleads drivers to watch for and obey traffic personnel on the treacherous highway.

Next update time Monday, Nov. 5 at 9:00 a.m.

