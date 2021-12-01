Vax passport required for ski hill buildings, but not for skiing

Vaccination passports will be required to enter indoor facilities at Hudson Bay Mountain Resort (HBMR), but not for skiing and boarding come opening day this Saturday (Dec. 4).

“Guests will be required to show proof of full vaccination (PofV) in both the Whisky Jack’s Lounge and Coyote Café,” a media release announcing opening day expectations stated. “Due to requiring PofV for indoor areas, the BackDoor Lodge will be open for washroomn use only and the Warming Hut will be closed.”

The company said the safety of guests and their team members are of paramount importance in light of the ongoing pandemic and current health orders.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our guests back for the 2021/22 season and we thank you for your understanding as we navigate these difficult times,” the release said.

Other COVID-19 protocols the ski hill will be observing include: face coverings in all indoor spaces, in any line-up and on the Mountain Bus; social distancing guidelines inside and out; and reduced capacity in all indoor spaces i.e., the Lodge, Rental Shop and Guest Services.

Full safety plans are available at hudsonbaymountain.ca.

HBMR also released details of lift and run availability.

The Panorama, Prairie and Skyline lifts will be open. On the Skyline Chair, limited runs will be open. Those are Twinkle Toes, Footloose, Ptarmigan and Chapmans.

The resort is asking skiers and boarders to respect the closed runs.

The ski hill will only be open Saturdays through Mondays in December up until Dec. 20 due to a staff shortage.

Daily opening hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays.



