Vanderhoof RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing woman

Chelsey Quaw was last seen near a Saik’uz Nation residence on Oct. 11

A photo of Chelsey Quaw released by the RCMP on Oct. 12. (RCMP photo)

A photo of Chelsey Quaw released by the RCMP on Oct. 12. (RCMP photo)

Vanderhoof RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Chelsey Quaw who was reported missing the morning of Oct. 11.

Quaw was last seen walking away from her residence at William Crescent in the Saik’uz First Nations community area during the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

Family and friends are concerned for her well-being as they say this is out of character for her, the RCMP said in a statement released Oct. 12.

Quaw is described as a 28-year-old Indigenous female with brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 120 lbs (55 kg) and 5’ 10 (170 cm) tall. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a purple winter jacket.

The police are asking anyone with information about Chelsey Quaw or where she might be, to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-2222.

Previous story
Thieves ‘loading up’ at farmstand force B.C. farmer to install CCTV
Next story
UNBC places second in annual Maclean’s rankings

Just Posted

Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP dispute photojournalist’s B.C. pipeline protest arrest account

The Prince George main campus of the University of Northern BC. (Photo courtesy UNBC)
UNBC places second in annual Maclean’s rankings

A teenaged driver was issued two tickets following a rollover on Skeena Drive in Port Edward over the weekend. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)
Vanderhoof RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing woman

A black bear hangs around just outside of Smithers last summer. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Discarded animal remains on Smithers trail raises safety concern