Vanderhoof kicks off U15 championship with 2-1 win over Houston

The Vanderhoof Bears are off to a strong start at the U15 Tier 4 championships this weekend — beating the Houston Flyers 2-1 in a tight opening game at the Vanderhoof Arena on Saturday (March 19).

Bears Coach Paul Hartwig said the opening game was “crazy close” and players are feeling pumped for the next round.

“It was a nail-biter. A few people are feeling sore already so we’re going to try and rest up for the next one.”

Houston goes on to play the Elk Valley Raiders at 2 pm followed by opening ceremonies at 6 pm.

The Bears faces off against the Raiders at 7 pm to wrap up day 1.

The Flyers play the Bears again tomorrow (Sunday) morning at 9 am followed by the Raiders versus the Flyers at 2 pm and then the Bears versus the Raiders at 7 pm.

The gold medal game happens at 11 am on Monday (March 21) followed by closing ceremonies.

