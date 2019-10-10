Vandals tag Telkwa

Several places in the Village were sprayed with graffiti over the weekend.

Several public places, private homes and cars were vandalized in Telkwa last weekend. Many community spaces and vehicles were sprayed with graffiti, including the band stand, the crosswalk under the highway and the municipal building.

“We’ve had vandalism over the three terms that I’ve been involved [in council] but never to this extent,” said Mayor Brad Layton. “There will be some cost to clean it up and with all the private residences, there will be ICBC claims with all the painted cars.”

Layton said he isn’t sure how much damage has been done or what it will cost to clean-up yet. He is waiting for a full staff report on everything that got tagged.

He added council really needs to address this and be proactive.

“Historically, it shows, if you don’t have things for youth to do, lots of times it turns to stuff like this. It is something we’ve discussed here a couple of months ago, getting a few youth things going.”

The Interior News has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

Previous story
Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Just Posted

Vandals tag Telkwa

Several places in the Village were sprayed with graffiti over the weekend.

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative

Bachrach one of eight endorsed by non-profit advocacy group LeadNow

LeadNow is working independently to get the climate vote out in eight different ridings

New podcast discusses Burns Lake wildfires

A new podcast explores issues around wildfires in the Burns Lake and… Continue reading

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Williams Lake man gets late wife’s image added into family business mural

Chester Mortensen lost his wife Sheila to breast cancer in March

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Former Terracite Mathew Fee finishes cross-Canada trip on BMX bike

Fee biked more than 7,000 kilometres to raise awareness about addiction treatment

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Most Read