Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

A joint statement from 13 former members of Canada’s national women’s soccer program – further detailing allegations against a South Surrey coach – has led the Vancouver Whitecaps, with whom he also coached, to contact police.

Earlier this week, the players released an online statement detailing a number of incidents they allegedly witnessed while with Canada’s under-20 program a decade ago, which included inappropriate touching, private meetings with young players in hotel rooms and inappropriate text messages.

“We come forward 10 years later because: some of us didn’t know he was still coaching, and we all look back at our experience with Canada Soccer and the Vancouver Whitecaps and think the situation should have been handled differently,” the statement reads.

READ ALSO: Coastal FC soccer coach suspended following allegations made in a blog post

In the statement, the players name the coach in question – as have other media, subsequently – though Peace Arch News’ policy is to not name individuals until formal charges are laid.

Shortly after the statement was released, the Vancouver Whitecaps released a statement of its own, saying that members of the organization were made aware of complaints in 2008 and “the Club immediately engaged an independent Ombudsperson, a leading expert in workplace safety and respected lawyer who specializes in this field, to do a thorough and impartial investigation into the complaints.”

However, the organization goes on to say that “in light of the specific details contained in today’s blog, we are concerned there may be new information related to this matter that did not come forward in 2008 or since.”

The Whitecaps said they have contacted the Vancouver Police Department to ensure they are aware of the information contained in the players’ statement “and can assess if further action is required.”

On Wednesday afternoon, a VPD spokesperson confirmed to PAN that they have been “made aware of the blog” but “have no further information to provide.”

The coach left the Whitecaps and national team program several years ago, and in recent years has been a coach with South Surrey/White Rock-based Coastal FC.

When the allegations were first brought to light by a former player in February, Coastal suspended the coach.

At that time, Coastal FC executive director Chris Murphy told PAN that “we had no knowledge” of the allegations prior to the coach joining the club.

However, in early March, former Coastal coach and executive member Jack Reddy disputed that claim, and said he told others in the club of the allegations during a meeting “in 2010 or 2011.”


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook

Comments are closed

Previous story
RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones
Next story
Kootenay couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Just Posted

PNG kicks in $5K for new culture centre

Fundraising for library/art gallery reaches nearly $700,000

Schuss Boomer raises $3.5K for ski club

Racers enjoy ideal conditions during annual recreational downhill event

House fire victim has claim denied

Komi Pelawelo wants to “go viral” now that insurance company Aviva has denied his claim

Greg Brown makes it three

The Smithers councillor joins Mayor Bachrach and Amanda Ramsay in the race to replace Cullen

Giesbrecht murder trial concludes

Judge will set a date for his verdict on April 8

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

Kootenay couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

Two wood pellet cars derailed in Prince Rupert yard

CN Rail said there is no danger to the public and the company is investigating

Most Read