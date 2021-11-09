Police are looking for this man in connection to the theft of a car with a mother and baby inside in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Vancouver Police Department)

Police are looking for this man in connection to the theft of a car with a mother and baby inside in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver police looking for ‘exceptionally bold’ suspect who stole car with mom and baby inside

Mom and baby were unharmed, Vancouver police say

Vancouver police are on the hunt for the suspect in a car theft that involved a mother and her baby.

According to Vancouver police, a man parked his vehicle near Keefer Street and Abbott Streets while he went to the grocery store at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 5). The man left his wife and three-month-old baby napping in the car.

Police said that suspect then got into the car via the unlocked driver’s side door an drove it to Science World as mother and baby continued napping. When the mother woke up, the suspect left the car and fled before police arrived.

“For a suspect to steal a car while it was occupied with people is exceptionally bold,” said Const. Tania Visintin. “Thankfully, the woman and her child were physically uninjured and none of their belongings were taken.”

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 25 and 35, wearing a black three-quarter length winter coat with a yellow trip and black and yellow logo on the back. He was also wearing black pants, brown shoes and a black hat with a red brim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-4034.

