FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Vancouver police investigating after 2 women shot in ‘targeted’ double homicide

Women were found in a vehicle by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk

Vancouver police launched an investigation Sunday (Feb. 20) after two women were found dead in the Point Grey neighbourhood.

Police said that the two women were shot dead in a vehicle and found by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street. The woman have been identified as Shu-Min Wu, 50, and Ying Ying Sun, 39.

The Emergency Response Team was briefly deployed on Sunday morning to search a nearby home for any additional victims.

Police believe the homicides were targeted and are asking anyone with information of dash-cam footage from the area to call 604-717-2500.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideVancouver

Previous story
Steve Fonyo, who lost leg to cancer and ran across Canada to raise funds, dead at 56
Next story
Queen plans to keep working after testing positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Smithers Public Library director Wendy Wright adjusts a display of banned books at the entrance to the library in preparation for Freedom to Read Week. (Thom Barker photo)
Read a banned book; it’s your right

A review of Goodacre Place found no link between the facility’s practices and six deaths of Indigenous men between spring 2020 and spring 2021. (Interior News file photo)
No link between deaths and Goodacre Place practices: BC Housing report

Machinery, which police allege was destroyed by protesters, is seen in a Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, handout photo. Several politicians are denouncing what police have called a violent confrontation between a group of about 20 people and Coastal GasLink employees at a work site for a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)
Politicians condemn violence at Coastal GasLink construction site in northern B.C.

A photo of author Maggie Plummer from the 70's. Her latest book, Eagle in Flight features spot in northern B.C. that she spent time travelling back in the days. ( Maggie Plummer/Facebook)
Montana author’s latest book set against the backdrop of Stikine River and northern B.C.’s wilderness