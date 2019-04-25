A 19-year-old Vancouver resident has been charged in a human trafficking investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

A 19-year-old Vancouver man has been charged in a human trafficking investigation involving a 16-year-old girl.

What began as a missing person’s investigation on Jan. 6 evolved after police learned the girl was allegedly being held against her will in Vancouver.

Police from Surrey and Vancouver later found her, without the suspect there, but RCMP did not provide further details in a release on Thursday.

Raimon Geday has been charged with 14 offences, including recruiting, transporting, harbouring and exploiting a minor; production and possession of child pornography; knowingly advertising sexual services; and possession of a gun.

His next court appearance is on April 29 in Vancouver.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mayor among 3 slain in Mexico’s Veracruz state
Next story
SD54 projects decrease in 2019-2020 enrolment

Just Posted

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered

DFO confident new site related to April 2 dump of 250 more crab

Town council votes to reclassify LB Warner lot for residential use

Smithers just got one step closer to more affordable housing, but there are still many to go

SD54 approves first two readings of 2019-2020 budget draft

SD54 approved the first two readings of a drafted 2019-2020 budget on Tuesday night.

Nisga’a leader named UNBC chancellor

Dr. Joseph Arthur Gosnell is the first Indigenous leader to assume the role

A medical first saved Ryan Jones’ life

The 25-year-old Smithers man is almost fully recovered after being effectively dead.

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Most Read