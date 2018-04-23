Sebastian Paul Woodroffe. (Facebook)

Vancouver Island man killed in Peru

Friends of Woodroffe have posted messages of condolences on social media pages.

A Canadian man killed in Peru has been identified by the Peruvian government as a Comox Valley resident.

While Global Affairs Canada has not confirmed the individual, the Peruvian Interior Ministry has identified the individual as Sebastian Paul Woodroffe, a Cumberland resident.

Friends of Woodroffe have posted messages of condolences on social media pages, who grew up on Vancouver Island.

Peruvian’s national police force discovered Woodroffe’s body in the Ucayali region of the Amazon rainforest. A statement from the Peruvian Interior Ministry says Woodroffe was the main suspect in the death of Olivia Arevalo Lomas, a human rights activist of the regions’ Indigenous Shipibo-Konibo people.

