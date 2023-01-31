Teacher Brent Mansfield poses for a photograph outside Lord Roberts Elementary School in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday December 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Teacher Brent Mansfield poses for a photograph outside Lord Roberts Elementary School in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday December 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver elementary school to dump name of lord linked to Boer War, other atrocities

Community-based renaming committee now must present a final report to school board for its decision

Members of the Vancouver School Board have voted unanimously to support the renaming of Lord Roberts Elementary in the city’s West End neighbourhood.

In moving the motion, trustee Lois Chan-Pedley told the board’s Monday night meeting that “the evidence is clear that it is time to give the school a new name.”

The school’s parent advisory committee has been asking for the renaming since 2019 after exploring the background of the school’s namesake, Lord Frederick Roberts, who led the British forces during the Boer War in southern Africa.

Roberts was considered one of the most successful British military commanders in 1901 when the school was built, but critics now reject his methods that included the use of concentration camps during the war and the targeting of Indigenous populations while Roberts served in India and Afghanistan.

In supporting the motion to explore a new name, Trustee Janet Fraser thanked parents and staff at the school for creating a detailed biography about Roberts.

She says the information was influential in understanding why “his name and legacy do not reflect where we are in the school district in 2023.”

The Vancouver school board launched a new administrative policy in 2022 that allows for the renaming of a school or other board facility under several circumstances, including if requested by the community.

The policy now requires the formation of a community-based renaming committee that must present a final report to the board for its decision, although no timeline is linked to the work.

Several other Vancouver schools have been renamed recently but Lord Roberts is the first to use the officially codified policy.

“I really look forward to watching this process unfold,” Chan-Pedley told trustees just before the unanimous vote in favour of the change.

RELATED: ‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

Educationracism

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Group of neighbours wielding garden tools corner suspected B.C. burglar

Just Posted

Northern Escape Heli Skiing offers an exclusive package to super rich clients who spend the day skiing and are lodged at the secluded Skeena River Ranch. (Submitted photo)
Heli-ski resort for the super rich pushes back amid public scrutiny

A toxic and illicit drug supply is increasing the number of drug overdose deaths in Terrace and area making the city rank second in the province per capita. (Black Press file photo)
Overdose drug deaths climb in Terrace

Peter Finnigan was not letting go after winning the coveted Sugar Shack Moose at the 14th annual festival hosted by AFFNO on Jan. 28, at the Jim Ciccone Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
PHOTOS: Fervent sweetness at Sugar Shack 2023

A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Lakelse Avenue and Sparks Street. (File photo)
Pickup truck strikes pedestrian near downtown Terrace crosswalk