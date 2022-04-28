Homes are pictured in Vancouver, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Councillors in Vancouver have unanimously backed a motion from Mayor Kennedy Stewart to hike the city’s empty homes tax to five per cent of a property’s assessed value, effective next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Homes are pictured in Vancouver, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Councillors in Vancouver have unanimously backed a motion from Mayor Kennedy Stewart to hike the city’s empty homes tax to five per cent of a property’s assessed value, effective next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver council hiking empty homes tax to 5 per cent of assessed value in 2023

City hiking empty homes tax to five per cent of a property’s assessed value, effective next year

Vancouver is raising the tax that prods owners of empty homes to rent their vacant properties in order to help ease the city’s low vacancy rate.

Councillors have unanimously backed a motion from Mayor Kennedy Stewart to hike the empty homes tax to five per cent of a property’s assessed value, effective next year.

In a social media message posted after the motion was approved late Wednesday, Stewart says boosting the tax from three per cent is a “big blow to housing speculators.”

The motion also doubles the number of annual compliance audits to 20,000 and Stewart says it includes measures to improve fairness, ensuring the tax is not assessed on homes that legitimately qualify for an exemption.

The tax was introduced in 2017 as a one-per-cent levy designed to return empty and underutilized properties to the market as long-term rental homes in an effort to raise the city’s barely one-per-cent vacancy rate, the lowest in Canada.

It was raised to three per cent last year and Stewart has said the increase has brought in about $32 million for affordable housing and “returned” more than 4,000 homes to locals.

Further increases are possible and Stewart has described the tax as an important step in tackling Vancouver’s housing affordability crisis.

Vancouver homeowners are required to submit a declaration each year to determine if their property is subject to the assessment, but the city’s website says most homes are exempt because the tax does not apply to principal residences or homes rented for at least six months of the year.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Condo rental bans may be on way out with B.C. empty home tax

HousingVancouver

Previous story
B.C. introducing rights advisors for people involuntarily admitted under Mental Health Act
Next story
Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service

Just Posted

Metro picture - census The population of the Town of Smithers declined slightly between the 2016 and 2021 censuses. (Archive photo)
Smithers population ages slightly according to 2021 census

Members of the Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance met with Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen and senior officials from the provincial government in Terrace last week. (Photo courtesy, Sean Bujtas)
B.C., northwest leaders resume negotiations over sharing tax revenues from industrial projects

Scientists and district workers installed an air quality sensor at the Vanderhoof Airport on Monday (April 25). Back left to right: Vanderhoof Deputy Corporate Officer Ethan Fredeen, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Ben Weinstein (Smithers), Vanderhoof Public Works Foreman Gary Erickson, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Vickie Irish and Vanderhoof Director of Community Services Heidi Goncalves. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock)
Vanderhoof gets new ‘citizen science’ air quality sensors

And aircraft fights a blaze in a B.C. community in August, 2020. Six wildfire-risk mitigating projects in the northwest will benefit from a provincial funding stream.( File photo)
Northwest B.C. communities get funding to support wildfire risk-mitigation