Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver. (Mountain View Cemetery/Facebook)

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Would you share your cemetery plot?

If you arrange to get buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver, you could be.

Vancouver city council voted to amend a bylaw that would allow multiple non-related people to share the same cemetery plot.

The cemetery, which focuses on “green interment practices,” currently has 150,000 interred remains. It is Vancouver’s only cemetery.

While the cemetery has long allowed relatives to share a grave, this will be the first time non-related people can, as long as they have permission from the family who purchased the plot.

The changes take effect in 2020.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole
Next story
Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Just Posted

Stewart port terminal, contractor face federal charges for unlawful disposal of dredge material

Charges follow an Environment and Climate Change Canada investigation

Smithers teen dominates B.C. motocross circuit

Peyton Belisle won the Young Ladies class provincial title and competed in Nationals finishing ninth

Rupert drowns Steelheads in home opener

Smithers is now 1-2 in their comeback season

Prince Rupert and Kitimat set for a showdown in Atom Tournament final

Rupert Red and Kitimat Orange each bring unbeaten records to Sunday’s championship game

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Conifex’s forest tenure has been transferred to Hampton Lumber in Fort St. James

Hampton has committed to building a sawmill and getting it operational within 36 months

Secondary home rules are killing family farms, B.C. protesters say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

Search led rescuers to remote wilderness on Quadra Island

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur

Most Read