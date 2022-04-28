Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service

All B.C. government employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

  • Apr. 28, 2022 12:15 p.m.
  • News

All staff with the B.C. government are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including those with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

In an email to Black Press, Fire Information Officer Briana Hill wrote, “The COVID-19 vaccination policy applies to all BC Public Service staff and the PHO will advise if there are any changes to be made to the policy. The BC Wildfire Service will continue business operations with the assumption that the policy will be in place for the entire season.”

The service does not expect the vaccination policy will impact its ability to respond to wildfires.

READ MORE: ‘Brutally understaffed’ to combat high-rise blazes: Retired Kelowna firefighter

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresCOVID-19firefightersvaccines

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canadian Blood Services to end gay ‘blood ban,’ bring in behaviour-based screening
Next story
Tens of millions worth of art seized from Greater Victoria dealer in fraud investigation

Just Posted

Metro picture - census The population of the Town of Smithers declined slightly between the 2016 and 2021 censuses. (Archive photo)
Smithers population ages slightly according to 2021 census

Members of the Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance met with Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen and senior officials from the provincial government in Terrace last week. (Photo courtesy, Sean Bujtas)
B.C., northwest leaders resume negotiations over sharing tax revenues from industrial projects

Scientists and district workers installed an air quality sensor at the Vanderhoof Airport on Monday (April 25). Back left to right: Vanderhoof Deputy Corporate Officer Ethan Fredeen, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Ben Weinstein (Smithers), Vanderhoof Public Works Foreman Gary Erickson, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Vickie Irish and Vanderhoof Director of Community Services Heidi Goncalves. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock)
Vanderhoof gets new ‘citizen science’ air quality sensors

And aircraft fights a blaze in a B.C. community in August, 2020. Six wildfire-risk mitigating projects in the northwest will benefit from a provincial funding stream.( File photo)
Northwest B.C. communities get funding to support wildfire risk-mitigation