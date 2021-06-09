Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Vaccine lottery: Manitobans eligible for cash, scholarships if they get a COVID shot

Grand prizes of $100,000 will be awarded in every health region

The Manitoba government is launching a lottery that will award nearly $2 million in cash and scholarships to people who get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Premier Brian Pallister says anyone aged 12 and up who has received at least one dose of vaccine on or before Aug. 2 will be eligible for the first draw.

A second draw will be held after Sept. 6 for people who have received two doses.

Grand prizes of $100,000 will be awarded in every health region, and there will be 10 draws for scholarships of $25,000 each for people aged 12 to 17.

Anyone who has been immunized is automatically entered in the draws.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

