CFSEU BC seized fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis and other illegal substances after a foot chase on Feb. 20, 2020. (Police handout)

‘Usain Bolt he was not’: B.C. gang police seize drugs, cash after foot chase

‘The man took off running when he saw our officers approaching,’ CFSEU BC says

A recent patrol in Surrey ended in a foot chase and the seizure of thousands of dollars in cash and drugs for officers with B.C.’s gang enforcement unit.

Members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit were on patrol late last year when they saw a man “behaving suspiciously,” according to a tweet from the policing force Thursday.

“The man took off running when he saw our officers approaching,” the tweet reads. But “Usain Bolt he was not,” the unit said, and officers were able to catch the man and arrest him.

According to police, at least $5,000 in cash was seized, as well as a knife, cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine and two cellphones.

Spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny was not able to confirm the exact date of the seizure, and said that no charges have been laid at this time.

