Upper Skeena Rec Centre receives large anonymous donation

The ice rink at the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre. The facility has received $500,000 from an anonymous donor. (Thom Barker photo)

The Upper Skeena Recreation Centre in New Hazelton has received $500,000 from an anonymous donor.

“Health and unity are vitally important to the people of the Upper Skeena, and we are deeply grateful for this amazingly generous gift,” said Peter Newbery, Upper Skeena Recreation Centre advisory chair, in a media release.

“It not only supports the operation of our recreation centre at a critical time, but more than that it stimulates our own local commitment to support this essential facility.”

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS) said in a media release that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the operations of the facility and the donation is greatly appreciated.

The Upper Skeena Recreation Centre opened Sept. 2019. It is owned by the RDKS and operated by the local and Gitxsan governments.

