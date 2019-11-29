The New Skeena River Bridge on Hwy 16 was closed Nov. 29 for almost two hours in Terrace. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

UPDATE | Two suspects arrested following police chase in Terrace

Two police cruisers and a civilian vehicle were damaged

Two people are in custody after a police chase in Terrace closed down the New Skeena River Bridge this morning Nov. 29.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Terrace RCMP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in a maroon Ford truck and located the truck shortly after on Hwy 16.

The Ford truck crashed into two police cruisers and a civilian vehicle before coming to a stop. A youth was arrested in the truck, but the other suspect fled from the crash on foot onto Ferry Island leading police to pursue the man, reads the Terrace RCMP press release.

Alongside police, the Conservation Authority and the Police Dog Services Unit were called to help with the investigation and located the suspect after a rigorous search.

Witness Sharlene King says she was driving westbound on Hwy 16 when she saw the police chase come through. She was in her Chevrolet Spark vehicle when the Ford truck passed her and drove straight through the centre of the roundabout.

“To get into the roundabout, he comes barreling beside me right over the red bricks at the centre of the roundabout… he was then weaving in and out of all the traffic,” King says.

“And two cops came up behind me so I knew they were on his tail… the bread truck was then across the whole highway.”

According to other sources, it appears that the Wonder Bread truck involved in the incident helped stop the pursuit.

A Hazelton-area man was arrested for numerous offenses including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possession of stolen property, flight from police, obstruction, driving while prohibited, dangerous driving, and possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

The youth was arrested for possession of stolen property as well. No one was injured in the collision.

Hwy 16 was closed between Walmart and the roundabout for approximately 1.5 hours while police investigated.

All drivers were redirected onto the Old Skeena River Bridge to cross the river, causing a heavy delay in traffic. All transit services to Thornhill were also inaccessible at the time being.

As large transport vehicles and trucks were not permitted to cross the Old Skeena River Bridge, they were stalled at both ends of Hwy 16 waiting for the New Skeena River Bridge to reopen.

 


natalia@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

Large transport vehicles and trucks were not permitted to cross the Old Skeena River Bridge, and were stalled for approximately two hours at both ends of Hwy 16 waiting for the New Skeena River Bridge to reopen. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

Previous story
Attempted murder case closed without sentencing
Next story
London police shoot suspect dead after ‘terrorist’ stabbings

Just Posted

UPDATE | Two suspects arrested following police chase in Terrace

Two police cruisers and a civilian vehicle were damaged

Resident and COs rescue deer from Seymour Lake

The mule deer buck fell through the thin ice yesterday afternoon

First occupancy of CGL Houston camp expected for July 2020

Clearing the 78-kilometre pipeline section between Houston and Hazelton scheduled to start January

SkeenaWild Film and Photo Festival announces 2019 winners

The festival celebrated 10 years

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Most Read