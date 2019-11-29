UPDATE | Two suspects arrested following police chase in Terrace

The New Skeena River Bridge on Hwy 16 was closed Nov. 29 for almost two hours in Terrace. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

Two people are in custody after a police chase in Terrace closed down the New Skeena River Bridge this morning Nov. 29.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Terrace RCMP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in a maroon Ford truck and located the truck shortly after on Hwy 16.

The Ford truck crashed into two police cruisers and a civilian vehicle before coming to a stop. A youth was arrested in the truck, but the other suspect fled from the crash on foot onto Ferry Island leading police to pursue the man, reads the Terrace RCMP press release.

Alongside police, the Conservation Authority and the Police Dog Services Unit were called to help with the investigation and located the suspect after a rigorous search.

Witness Sharlene King says she was driving westbound on Hwy 16 when she saw the police chase come through. She was in her Chevrolet Spark vehicle when the Ford truck passed her and drove straight through the centre of the roundabout.

“To get into the roundabout, he comes barreling beside me right over the red bricks at the centre of the roundabout… he was then weaving in and out of all the traffic,” King says.

“And two cops came up behind me so I knew they were on his tail… the bread truck was then across the whole highway.”

According to other sources, it appears that the Wonder Bread truck involved in the incident helped stop the pursuit.

A Hazelton-area man was arrested for numerous offenses including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possession of stolen property, flight from police, obstruction, driving while prohibited, dangerous driving, and possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

The youth was arrested for possession of stolen property as well. No one was injured in the collision.

Hwy 16 was closed between Walmart and the roundabout for approximately 1.5 hours while police investigated.

All drivers were redirected onto the Old Skeena River Bridge to cross the river, causing a heavy delay in traffic. All transit services to Thornhill were also inaccessible at the time being.

As large transport vehicles and trucks were not permitted to cross the Old Skeena River Bridge, they were stalled at both ends of Hwy 16 waiting for the New Skeena River Bridge to reopen.



