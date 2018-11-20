UPDATE: Terrace Police looking for Ford F350 pickup in fatal hit and run

RCMP are urging the driver to come forward

Police are forensically examining a trailer associated with the pickup believed to be involved in the fatal hit and run of a Terrace man last weekend.

Police have now determined the vehicle involved is a 2011-2016 Ford F350 pickup with damage to the passenger side, including the mirror.

The investigation has intensified as additional investigators have been brought into Terrace to assist RCMP to track down the driver responsible for the fatality.

RCMP is urging the driver and/or their legal counsel to come forward. They believe the driver is not acting alone.

Anyone with information regarding this collision who has not already spoken with police is asked to call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), quoting file 2018-11029.

Police have not released the name of the deceased, but friends have confirmed Terrace resident Cameron Kerr, 30, was struck and killed on Hwy 16 last weekend.

His body was discovered in a ditch on the north side of Hwy 16, approximately four kilometres west of Terrace, on Nov. 18.

Kerr was walking east on Hwy 16 on the westbound shoulder, facing traffic. It’s believed the pickup struck him between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m on Sunday. Friends say Kerr was attending the wake of one of his close friends in New Remo. Having consumed alcohol he chose to walk home.

Kerr used to play for the Terrace River Kings, was an active member of the paddling community and was known for his love of the outdoors.

