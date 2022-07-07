UPDATE: Road closure on Babine Lake Road, detour through Granisle

Bridge washed out at 30 km on Babine Lake Road, near Smithers

Babine Road is washed out at 30 KM near Smithers. Detour is available through Granisle. (Wilf Adam and Facebook photo)

UPDATE: Babine Lake Road temporarily closed due to washout, alternative route available

Drivers are advised that Babine Lake Road is temporarily closed due to a washout at the 30-kilometre mark.

It is estimated that Babine Lake Road will be closed until Saturday, July 16.

Geotechnical assessments are underway, and crews and equipment are on site installing a temporary bridge.

Signs indicate an alternative route is available at 45 kilometres on Babine Lake Road. Drivers can travel for 26 kilometres on the Granisle Connector to Highway 118 in Granisle, then south on Highway 118 for 49 kilometres to Highway 16 in Topley.

For the latest updates, drivers are advised to check: www.DriveBC.ca(https://www.DriveBC.ca)

Babine Lake Road has a washed out bridge at kilometer 30, near Smithers. The road is closed.

There is a detour utilizing the Granisle Connector – coming off the Babine Lake Road at kilometer 45 and coming out on Highway 118 in Granisle.

Continue down to Topley to reach Highway 16. The detour for the washout on Babine Lake Road has been marked out with signs.

At this time there is no information when the road will be fixed. Updates to follow.

