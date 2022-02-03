On Oct. 15, 2020, Pietro Adamo (pictured) passed away from fatal injuries caused by an alleged assault in a residential complex in Houston. RCMP announced on Aug. 30, 2021 that Devin Joseph of Vanderhoof has been arrested on manslaughter chargers. (File photo/Black Press)

On Oct. 15, 2020, Pietro Adamo (pictured) passed away from fatal injuries caused by an alleged assault in a residential complex in Houston. RCMP announced on Aug. 30, 2021 that Devin Joseph of Vanderhoof has been arrested on manslaughter chargers. (File photo/Black Press)

Update on homicide case involving Vanderhoof man

Devin Joseph to be tried by a Supreme Court Judge later this year

Devin Joseph, 36, has elected to be tried by a Supreme Court Judge sitting with a jury. His preliminary inquiry is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2022 in Smithers, and the continuation of the trial is scheduled for Nov. 8 and 9.

Joseph was arrested on Aug. 30 by the North District Major Crime Unit for the death of Pietro Adamo, and he is being charged with one count of Manslaughter.

The incident occurred on Oct. 12, 2020 when Houston RCMP responded to a report of an assault. Adamo, who was 54 years old, was found just after 8 p.m. when Houston RCMP officers were called to the parking lot of a residential apartment complex in Houston where they discovered Adamo suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Adamo was quickly taken to hospital for treatment where his condition was described as critical and where he succumbed to his injuries.

Joseph first appeared in court on Aug. 31, 2021 in Vanderhoof.

Previous story
UBC research group launches online toolkit to combat stigma around dementia
Next story
Unifying a divided caucus is job No. 1 for new interim Tory leader Candice Bergen

Just Posted

Hwy 16 is closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert this morning (Feb. 3) due to adverse weather conditions. (Screenshot/DriveBC)
Hwy 16 closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Ira Shaw recovers in Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on Jan. 20 after having portions of his toes amputated from frostbite. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man has frostbitten toes amputated after being kicked out of homeless shelter

There were 131 new cases in Smithers based on the last available weekly count. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
COVID case count drops in Smithers

Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada closes recreational salmon fishing in the Skeena River watershed, including the Bulkley River. (Contributed Photo)
Skeena River First Nations outraged by Alaskan fisheries interception of salmon