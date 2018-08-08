A transport fire has caused a grass fire just east of Hedley. (Trisha Coyne)

UPDATE: Grass fire off Highway 3 near Hedley now held, road still closed

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

Update 4:45 p.m.

The grass fire that broken out alongside Highway 3 is now considered held, Nicole Bonnett, fire information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre, told the Review.

The fire is estimated at 2.3 hectares size, mainly burning in “flashy fuel,” including long grasses, she added.

“It is held, we don’t expect it to get any larger in size,” Bonnett said moments before this posting.

“There was not a threat structures at any point during this fire,” Bonnett said.

It’s unknown when Highway 3 will reopen to vehicle traffic. An update from DriveBC is expected at 6 p.m.

***

Update 2:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire estimated the grass fire is about 1.1 hectares in size.

A view of the grass fire on the side of Highway 3 just a few kilometres east of Hedley.(Photo courtesy Trisha Coyne)

At the time of this posting seven BC Wildfire members were on scene and two helicopters were actioning the fire.

A BC wildfire information officer estimated the fire is burning about four kilometres east of Hedley along the side of Highway 3.

***

Original:

A transport truck fire has caused a grass fire off Highway 3 just east of Hedley.

BC Wildfire crews and air support are on their way.

Trisha Coyne, who was travelling east towards Princeton when she came up behind the transport said traffic is backing up on the highway.

“It doesn’t look like anyone has arrived on the scene yet, but there are lots of guys on phones calling it in,” she said.

BC Wildfire crews are in the area including helicopters fighting the Placer Mountain and Snowy Mountain Fire.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Donation drive for wildfire affected Telegraph Creek
Next story
Woman from New Zealand dies after jumping from Highway 1 bridge

Just Posted

Wildfire evacuees asked to check in with support services

ESS stations now operating in Terrace, Smithers and Dease Lake

Spirit of the North takes over Smithers

A big concert Saturday night headlines a weekend full of music.

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Smithers Community Radio Deck Fest returns for a fourth year

The festival will feature experimental and alternative music from local artists.

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

Woman from New Zealand dies after jumping from Highway 1 bridge

The woman was one of four people to jump from the bridge in Sicamous shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 8

Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires expected to merge

Fire crews will be flown in to protect threatened village if necessary

6 babies born in 1 day at B.C. hospital

Kootenay Lake Hospital’s maternity ward was hectic on July 24

Donation drive for wildfire affected Telegraph Creek

There are drop-off locations in several Northwest cities

No jail time for B.C. man who streaked at Seattle baseball game

Vancouver resident David McClearn, 28, has accepted a six-month dispositional continuance

UPDATE: Grass fire off Highway 3 near Hedley now held, road still closed

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

B.C. city to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

Campfires banned on Haida Gwaii

Risk of wildfire now rated as “extreme”

Most Read