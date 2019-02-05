Update: Highway 16 opened

Traffic was backed up several hundred metres from the fire. (Blair McBride photo)

Highway 16 has been opened following its closure since the morning of Feb. 5, according to Drive BC.

OPEN – #BCHwy16 is now OPEN to single lane alternating traffic east of #BurnsLake due to a vehicle fire. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 5, 2019

A vehicle fire about 25 kilometres east of Burns Lake led to the closure at Tibbets Creek Rd.

Traffic was backed up for several hundred metres in front of the fire, which was still burning as of 10 a.m. on Feb. 5.

There were no reports of injuries, RCMP Cpl. Greg Willcocks told Lakes District News.

“At about midnight Burns Lake RCMP responded to a report of a semi-truck on fire on Highway 16. It was carrying a load of lumber. It wasn’t involved in a collision,” Willcocks said.

A detour for highway traffic was made so motorists could go around the accident scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The truck burns in the early hours of Feb. 5 on Highway 16, near Tibbets Creek Rd. (Burns Lake Fire Rescue photo)