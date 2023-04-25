1 dead in semi-truck crash on Highway 1 near Hope

One person has died in a crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon (April 25) between Hunter Creek Road (Exit 160) and Flood-Hope Road (Exit 165). (Shane MacKichan) BC Highway Patrol, Hope RCMP, and the Hope Fire Department were all on scene after a tractor trailer rear ended a semi-truck that then struck a dump truck in front of it. (Shane MacKichan) The dump truck had stopped due to traffic caused by the rock-scale project currently happening in the area. (Shane MacKichan) Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. (DriveBC/Twitter) On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday afternoon (April 25) near Hunter Creek Road.

A tractor trailer rear-ended a semi-truck that then struck a dump truck in front of it. The dump truck had stopped due to traffic caused by the rock-scaling project currently happening in the area.

BC Highway Patrol South Coast Chilliwack, members of the Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Services (ICARS), BCEHS, Hope Search and Rescue, BC Coroner’s Service, Hope RCMP, and the Hope Fire Department were all on scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronouced dead at the scene. The other drivers had no significant injuries and are cooperating with investigators. At this time, no charges are expected.

The crash is still under investigation and the BC Highway Patrol asks that anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dash-cam video of it, to contact lead investigator Const. Randhawa of BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and refer to file number 2023-15693.

Highway 1 was closed eastbound from 4 p.m. until early Wednesday morning (April 26).

READ MORE: No injuries reported during semi-truck fire on Klassen Road

@KemoneMoodley

kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireHopetrans-canada highway