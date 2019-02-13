UPDATE: Family safe after house caught on fire in Terrace

Neighbours say they heard loud popping sounds around 9:20 p.m. on Pheasant St.

Neighbours say a family of four resides in the home that caught fire. (Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

Emergency crews attended to a late-night house fire in Terrace on Feb. 13.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., witnesses say they heard explosions and saw the corner property at Pheasant St. and Walsh Ave. in flames.

“I heard a pop… all of a sudden, I see there were lights flashing. I saw that the neighbour’s house was on fire,” says neighbour Sam Baca, who lives nearby.

A family of four was home at the time and all were able to get out of the house safely.

Other witnesses say they saw the fire start in the garage, where a red Toyota pickup could be seen engulfed in flames.

The Terrace Fire Department had two fire trucks and 11 people at the scene. Firefighters were able to put out the fire by approximately 10 p.m. Most of the damage was visible to the attached side garage on the property.

At this time, the fire is not suspicious in nature and a fire investigation is ongoing.

Members of the public are asked to phone the fire department at 250-638-4734 if they witnessed the fire between 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

More to come.



