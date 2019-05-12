The evacuation order for areas near the Fraser Lake fire has been lifted, but an evacuation alert remains in effect. (Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako image)

Evacuation order for Fraser Lake fire lifted

The state of emergency and evacuation order related to the fire burning east of Fraser Lake has been lifted, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) said at night on May 12.

However, the evacuation alert remains in effect, and covers the area south of Highway 16 to south of Roys Lake, and west and east of Seaspunkut 4 (Lejac).

According to the alert, the RDBN advises residents to locate their family members; prepare to gather essential items such as medication, eyeglasses and important papers; and arrange transportation and accommodation in case an evacuation order is issued.

The downgrading of the state of emergency comes as the BC Wildfire Service announced significant progress had been made in battling the 236-hectare fire, about 5 kilometres east of Fraser Lake.

READ MORE: UPDATE: The Lejac fire now categorized as ‘being held’

Gerry Thiessen, chair of the board of directors with the RDBN told Black Press Media that a feared change in wind patterns had not materialized.

The chairman added that he hopes forecasted rains will further lessen the chances of more fires breaking out.

Earlier on May 12, Thiessen said very few residents in the areas subject to the evacuation order had actually evacuated because the region was thinly populated.

The BC Wildfire Service website reported at 2:46 p.m. that the fire is 70 percent guarded and not contained.

Thirty firefighters, three helicopters and 15 units of heavy equipment were involved in the firefighting effort.

The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. on May 11 and it is suspected the blaze was human-caused.

LOOK BACK: Fire breaks out near Fraser Lake

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
