UPDATE: 85-year-old man killed on Soucie Avenue

Terrace RCMP have arrested one woman in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of an 85-year-old man Wednesday night.

Police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle with blood on its exterior in downtown Terrace. Officers located the vehicle and gained information that led to them to the 4700 block of Soucie Ave.

There, they found an 85-year-old man unresponsive on the ground who appeared to have been stabbed. He was transported to hospital and declared dead shortly after.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody. The victim and the accused are known to each other. Police believe the general public is not at risk.

Police are not releasing details into what led to the man’s death. On scene, four evidence markers were placed next to pieces of clothing and an open first-aid kit. Patches of what appears to be blood are visible on the snow in the front yard of the home.

Jeremy McKay, a neighbour living next door, says he was visiting family a block over when he heard sirens and lights nearby around 11 p.m.

“We were watching TV and all of a sudden we noticed lights outside our place, and then the ambulance showed up,” he says.

He went outside and says he saw a small vehicle driving away 20 minutes before the police arrived on scene. He then saw first responders carry a man lying in front of the hedges outside the house into an ambulance.

“I was hoping it wasn’t my neighbour,” he says. “He’s real quiet, he keeps to himself and like I told the cops last night, he barely has anyone over.”

The Terrace RCMP General Investigations Section is continuing its investigation, with support from General Duty officers, the Forensic Identification Section, and North District Major Crime Unit.

Anyone who may have been a witness to this event or have any information related to it, is asked to contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.



