A Unist’ot’en camp supporter walks over ground where Coastal GasLink allegedly destroyed a trapline. (Michael Toledano photo)

Unist’ot’en demand work stoppage of Coastal GasLink pipeline project

Wet’suwet’en house claims company is violating the law and injunction agreement

The Unist’ot’en (Dark house) of the Wet’suwet’en are demanding a complete work stoppage of Coastal GasLink’s pipeline project south of Houston.

The Unist’ot’en encampment issued a press release early Monday morning claiming the company is not living up to the conditions of its permit or an interim injunction enforcement agreement reached with RCMP earlier this month.

“Under the conditions of Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) and BC Oil and Gas Commission (BCOGC) permits, Coastal Gaslink (CGL) is required to have completed a site-specific archaeological survey before undertaking any clearing work on the proposed man-camp site in Unist’ot’en Territory known as Camp 9A,” the release stated. “CGL acknowledged in their injunction application that these archaeological surveys have not been completed.”

The Unist’ot’en had been blocking the company’s access to the site until hereditary chiefs agreed on Jan. 10 to abide by a B.C. Supreme Court interim injunction issued in December. The temporary injunction is scheduled to last until May 1.

Read more: Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Late last week, The Interior News reported that Coastal GasLink had temporarily ceased operations due to a dispute over a trapline the Unist’oten said was bulldozed in violation of Section 46 of the Wildlife Act and the injunction agreement.

The company claimed in a release Jan. 24 that the Unist’ot’en were violating the agreement by continuing to set traplines.

Freda Huson, Unis’tot’en camp founder and spokesperson, insisted it was Coastal GasLink that was at fault.

“They were supposed to not interfere with our trapping and our cultural practices on our land,” she said. “That was the second agreement that was made and was broken.”

Read more: Coastal GasLink stops work over pipeline dispute in northern B.C.

This morning’s release claimed the RCMP is refusing to enforce the law and agreement.

“In violation of this agreement, RCMP have threatened Wet’suwet’en trappers with arrest for attempting to access their traplines, and warned healing centre patients that they could be arrested for participating in ceremony,” the Unist’ot’en said.

The Interior News has requested a statement from the RCMP, but has so far not received one.

The Mounties’ last public communication on the issue came Jan. 14.

“The agreement allowed for access by the company across the Morice River Bridge by the Unist’ot’en Healing Centre,” police said. “As well, the ability for the temporary exclusion zone to be removed, and a framework for the continued police presence in the area moving forward.

“This weekend (Jan. 12-13), the implementation of the agreement has occurred without any significant issues. We are currently in the process of bringing in our temporary detachment that will support the safety in the area for all persons. The hereditary chiefs have kindly offered to provide cultural awareness training to all members assigned and to ensure that a traditional process is followed to welcome the detachment to the territory.”

Furthermore, the Unist’ot’en said they were told by the Conservation Officer Service (COS) that “investigating this ongoing crime is not a priority for their office.”

The Interior News will be attempting to obtain comment from COS, BCOGC and Coastal GasLink.

Previous story
Soon-to-be dad dies in tragic B.C. car crash
Next story
E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

Just Posted

Unist’ot’en demand work stoppage of Coastal GasLink pipeline project

Wet’suwet’en house claims company is violating the law and injunction agreement

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

2019 120 Races

PHOTOS form annual event where little kids can race their sleds around Heritage Park in Smithers.

RCMP on man-hunt for two armed suspects in northwest B.C.

Terrace RCMP and Forensic Identification Unit is investigating after truck was stolen at gunpoint

Graduation rates drop in Coast Mountains School District

Lower student cohorts, increase in Evergreen certificates pointed as possible causes

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Most Read