Unions file strike notice against CP Rail

Negotiations to continue up till late Friday deadline.

Two unions representing employees with CP Rail have officially filed a strike notice for Saturday if a new collective bargaining agreement is not reached.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents roughly 3,100 CP Rail employees across Canada, filed the 72-hour notice yesterday in Calgary.

A second union — the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Canadian Signals and Communications System Council No. 11 (IBEW), which represents roughly 318 signals and communications employees, also filed strike notice yesterday

In a union bulletin, the TCRC says members met with CP Rail labour relations representatives on Tuesday and will continue to meet up until the deadline.

“The bargaining committee remains solid, united and strong in their conviction to obtain a negotiated settlement which the membership will support through ratification,” reads the bulletin.

CP Rail confirmed the company has received both strike notices, adding that efforts continue to reach a negotiated settlement, according to a press release.

“Serving a strike notice is part of the bargaining process that unions must follow if they want to be able to strike,” said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. “We remain committed to achieving a win-win solution and urge the two unions to work closely with us and the federal mediators to achieve a positive outcome as soon as possible in the hours leading up to the deadline.”

The company says it presented two proposals of three and five-year agreement options to both unions on Monday during bargaining negotiations.

Previous story
Current spruce beetle outbreak in Omineca region not unusual
Next story
Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in England

Just Posted

WANTED: Robbery and assault suspect Lane Peepchuk

New Hazelton RCMP are warning Peepchuk may be armed and is considered dangerous.

New Telkwa principal appointed

Muheim Memorial Elementary vice-principal Barbara Turney will be the new principal in Telkwa.

Bulkley Valley Community Foundation’s new director ready to give grants

New executve director at the Bulkley Valley Community Foundaton, AGM and Communi-Tea giveaway.

Fire destroys trailer

No one was injured in the blaze at Mountain View Trailer Park outside Smithers.

We Are Witset: a village celebration

The Band formerly known as Moricetown invites all to celebrate the name change to Witset May 5.

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says B.C. ski hill

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

Brooke Henderson is looking to three wins as one of the most successful professionals in her sport

Bail denied for woman who kept remains of 6 infants in storage locker

Andrea Giesbrecht of Winnipeg will remain behind bars until her appeal is heard

Most Read