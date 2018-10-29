Under fire for inciting violence, Trump refocuses attacks on U.S. media

President Trump calls journalists the true enemy of the people

U.S. President Donald Trump is again setting his sights on the mainstream media as he seeks to deflect withering criticism of his firebrand style of angry political rhetoric.

In a fresh barrage of tweets, Trump is blaming the media for fanning the flames of anger, division and hatred in a country still reeling from the weekend shooting deaths of 11 Jewish worshippers in Pittsburgh.

RELATED: Police say synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die

Without naming specific outlets, the president says inaccurate and even fraudulent reporting by what he calls the fake news media is causing widespread anger in the United States.

It’s an attempt to redirect the criticism his own fiery language has endured in recent days, particularly after a Trump acolyte was charged last week in a series of attempted pipe-bomb attacks on prominent Democrats and liberal supporters.

He is also doubling down on one of his most pointed attacks, calling journalists the true enemy of the people and urging media outlets to end their open and obvious hostility towards Republicans, conservatives and the president himself.

RELATED: Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Trump interrupted his angry Twitter thread this morning saying he’s looking forward to working closely together with Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s controversial new populist president-elect.

The Canadian Press

Most Read