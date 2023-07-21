A fire reported just south of the Smithers Community Forest Recreation Site has been listed but not yet confirmed by BC Wildfire Service. (Screen shot)

UPDATE: Wildfire just south of Smithers now out

The blaze was reported last night, but has not been observed by the wildfire service

Update:

The BC Wildfire Service is saying this fire that started last night (July 20) from a lightning strike was confirmed, but is now out without every really having gotten going.

Original story:

The BC Wildfire Service is trying to confirm a blaze just south of the Smithers Community Forest Recreation Site.

The fire was reported last night with a suspected cause of a lightning strike and is listed as 0.01 hectares in size and out of control.

“They flew over it last night, but were unable to confirm an active fire,” said Morgan Blois, an information officer with the Northwest Fire Centre.

She said it would be reassessed later today.


