UN report: IS responsible for most attacks in Iraq and Syria

The experts said IS fighters remain under ‘intense military pressure’ in their stronghold in eastern Syria

FILE - In this July 27, 2017 file photo, a U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighter runs in front of a damaged building as he crosses a street on the front line, in Raqqa, Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A new U.N. report says international terrorist groups carried out more attacks in Iraq and Syria in the last six months of 2018 than in any other country, and Islamic State extremists were primarily to blame.

U.N. experts said in the report circulated Wednesday that IS and its affiliates “continue to pose the main and best-resourced international terrorist threat, while al-Qaida remains resilient.”

They said IS “has not yet been defeated” in Syria — contrary to U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration of victory over the militant group in December and announcement that all 2,000 U.S. troops would be pulled out of Syria.

The experts said IS fighters remain under “intense military pressure” in their stronghold in eastern Syria, but have “shown a determination to resist and the capability to counter-attack.”

The Associated Press

