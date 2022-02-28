Castlegar rally for Ukraine Photo: Jennifer Small

Ukraine supporters plan Smithers rally

The event will be held across from Boston Pizza from 4-5 p.m. tomorrow (March 1)

Supporters of Ukraine in Smithers are planning a rally for March 1.

Russia launched an invasion of the eastern European country last week prompting condemnation from the West including sanctions by the Canadian government.

Support rallies have been held in multiple Canadian cities.

The Smithers event is planned for tomorrow from 4 – 5 p.m. across from Boston Pizza. It is being hosted by the Kaleidoscope Slavic Dancers.

Co-organizer Pat Kolida said there are quite a few people of Slavic descent in Smithers.

“We hope people would come out and support the people in Ukraine by attending our event,” she said.


