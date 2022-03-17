Ukraine fundraiser pulls in thousands of dollars for humanitarian aid

Proceeds of food sales and cash donations from event at UFO on Main will go to relief organizations

Lineups were long and steady at UFO on Main March 13 as the Ukrainian café raised funds for humanitarian relief for people in the Ukraine who are under attack by Russia. (Thom Barker photo)

A fundraiser to support the people of Ukraine, who remain under attack by Russia, raised X,000 March 13.

Volunteers toiled through the week last week preparing 2,000 pirogis, as well as, cabbage rolls, pelmeni, bortsch, poppyseed buns, baked goods and more.

People lined up steadily at UFO on Main throughout the day Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to purchase the food.

Luba Kasum, a co-organizer of the event said, they sold out pretty much everything they had prepared.

In addition to the proceeds of the food sales, Smithers resident stepped up with $6,500 in cash donations that will be forwarded to the Red Cross and Ukrainian Canadian Congress, both of which have set up humanitarian programs for Ukraine.

“Such an incredible support from the community,” Kasum said.

“We are so proud to live in such a caring community, who showed so much kindness, compassion and support. People here are incredible. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Ukraine and Ukrainian people appreciate this.”

While the Russian Army continued to bomb Ukraine’s cities, early this week, talks between the two countries raised hope that progress could be made in evacuating civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities and getting emergency supplies to areas without enough food, water and medicine.

