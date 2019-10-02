UBCM endorses LED streetlight resolution proposed by Smithers

The resolution asks UBCM to urge the Province to have BC Hydro convert all streetlights to LEDs

A resolution proposed by the Town of Smithers to have the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) urge the provincial government to have BC Hydro promptly replace all streetlights within BC municipalities to LEDs was endorsed at the UBCM’s 2019 annual convention.

The resolution also requests that UBCM urge the Province to provide municipalities with the financial resources necessary to continue paying for streetlight inefficiencies if they are unable to replace a municipality’s lights with LEDs.

“BC Hydro owns a significant percentage of streetlights in BC municipalities, especially in smaller communities, and many of these streetlights still use inefficient incandescent technology despite demonstrated energy and cost savings of 50-70 per cent with conversion to LED technology,” the resolution presented at the convention read.

“Local governments are responsible for paying for the ongoing operating cost of BC Hydro-owned street lighting using property tax revenue: Therefore be it resolved that UBCM urge the provincial government to require BC Hydro to expeditiously replace all streetlights within BC municipalities with LED technology, or provide municipalities with the financial resources necessary to continue paying for the operation of its inefficient streetlights.”

In it’s recommendations to the conference the Resolutions Committee notes UBCM membership has previously endorsed two resolutions addressing street lighting conversion to LED bulbs that focused on the environmental benefits of a reduced carbon footprint with a conversion whereas this resolution “focuses on the economic savings to the local government.”

Another resolution which had been brought up in previous Smithers council meetings is the “Fresh Voices #LostVotes” campaign.

The resolution requested that UBCM ask the Province, which has governing authority to implement electoral legislative changes pertaining to giving permanent residents the right to vote, to make the necessary changes to allow permanent residents to vote in local government elections in British Columbia.

The Resolutions Committee advised that UBCM membership has never considered a resolution regarding asking the Province to grant permanent residents the right to vote.

The resolution was endorsed.

The UBCM convention took place Sep. 23-27 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Previous story
Annual not-profit burger cookoff ready to grill up a storm

Just Posted

Annual not-profit burger cookoff ready to grill up a storm

The event will pit members of HRSS and Work B.C. head-to-head in a burger-making challenge

Mining supply chain injects $36M into Smithers economy

Mining Association releases 2018 data showing huge impact of mining in the province

EDITORIAL: We wish we could offer climate strikers more

The Interior News is pessimmistic about meaningful climate action

Smithers Public Library plans ‘Candi-Dating’ event for Oct. 16

The speed-date-style event gives participants three minutes with many of the riding’s federal candidates

Award-winning author stops by Smithers on northern tour

Ivan Coyote told The Interior News about their newest book Rebent Sinner, released on Oct. 1

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Most Read