UBC launches COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students, others on campus

The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus.

The university says in a news release that the clinic uses the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit and it will be studying the viability of self-administered tests.

It says participants can take their own swab from the front of the nose, but a nurse will take also a sample from the upper part of the throat, as is currently done, to make sure the new test is accurate.

Appointments take about 30 minutes and results are ready in about 15.

The university says participants must be asymptomatic and over the age of 16, and while those vaccinated can get tested, they can’t take part in the research aspect of the clinic.

The rapid antigen test kit is currently under review by Health Canada.

“If this self-swab proves to be effective, it has the potential to be used in a number of settings and by the public across the country,” says lead researcher Sabrina Wong.

