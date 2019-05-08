U.S. prosecutor says no charges in fatal shooting of autistic man with knife

A State College officer was justified in shooting 29-year-old Osaze Osagie

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says no charges will be filed in the death of an autistic man shot by police earlier this year.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced Wednesday that a State College officer was justified in shooting 29-year-old Osaze Osagie, who officials say was armed with a knife and confronted three officers trying to serve a mental health warrant March 20.

Cantorna said in a 228-page report that officers “acted consistent with their training” and were in a “life or death situation.” State police said race played no role in the shooting of Osagie, who was black.

Osagie’s parents said in a statement that the decision “opens a new wound” and they “will forever regret reaching out to the police to seek emergency help for their son.”

The Associated Press

