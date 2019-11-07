Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

The police complaint commissioner is investigating after complaints that two Vancouver police officers used excessive force when they entered a family’s home.

In a Thursday news release, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said it would be holding a public hearing into the conduct of Const. Eric Ludeman and Const. Neil Logan. The complaint against the two men alleges they used “excessive use of force and improper entry” to get into the home of Vladamir Tchaikoun and his family.

The public hearing comes after a Victoria Police Department investigation found that although the officer’s entry was unlawful, it did not constitute misconduct.

Because he was not allowed to speak at the discipline hearing, Tchaikoun asked for a public hearing. Retired provincial court judge Carol Baird Ellan has been appointed to adjudicate the proceedings, but a date has yet to be determined.

Deputy police complain commissioner Andrea Spindler said Tchaikoun’s injuries were “serious.”

“The commissioner determined that a full public accounting of this matter under oath was necessary to both seek the truth and maintain public confidence in the Vancouver Police Department,” Spindler noted.

