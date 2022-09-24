Two teens’ quick-thinking saves school bus driver and passengers on Friday (Sept. 23), in Smithers

One grabbed the wheel and one applied the brakes to stop the bus

Two quick-thinking, fast-acting young teens recognized their bus driver was having a medical incident and jumped into action in Smithers on Friday afternoon (Sept. 23).

The two young teens saw the bus driver having an “attack” of some kind on their regular route after school, and one jumped up to apply the brakes of their school bus, and the other grabbed the wheel, steering them away from the treed area they were heading into. Once stopped, the boys used the bus radio to call for help.

Reportedly, members from the school district, RCMP and an ambulance quickly showed up.

According to one of the boys, the younger children on the bus were scared and crying as they could see what was happening to the driver, but the two boys didn’t have time to think, they saw the danger and reacted to keep everyone safe.

Everyone on the bus, although shaken, were safe, and the condition of the bus driver is unknown at this time.

More details to follow….



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Jimmy Fitzmaurice (13) and Eli ???,