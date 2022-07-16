Two people on an ATV caught driving the wrong way on Hwy 16

Smithers Conservation Officers helped get them off the road

Two people on an ATV were caught speeding the wrong way on Hwy. 16 by Smithers Conservation Officers.

According to a post on the Conservation Officer Service’s Facebook page the ATV was seen careening onto a pedestrian walkway along a bridge over the Bulkley River.

With lights flashing, COs looped around in their patrol truck and met the ATV rider as he came towards them.

The rider was stopped and arrested by CO’s and RCMP.

CO’s issued several tickets for numerous infractions, including no insurance, no driver’s licence and riding without due care and attention – totalling more than $1,200.

The ATV was impounded by the RCMP for seven days for stunt driving.

The driver also had an outstanding arrest warrant.