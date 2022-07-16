(Facebook/Conservation Officer Service)

Two people on an ATV caught driving the wrong way on Hwy 16

Smithers Conservation Officers helped get them off the road

Two people on an ATV were caught speeding the wrong way on Hwy. 16 by Smithers Conservation Officers.

According to a post on the Conservation Officer Service’s Facebook page the ATV was seen careening onto a pedestrian walkway along a bridge over the Bulkley River.

With lights flashing, COs looped around in their patrol truck and met the ATV rider as he came towards them.

The rider was stopped and arrested by CO’s and RCMP.

READ MORE: Smithers conservation officers seek info on injured grizzly

CO’s issued several tickets for numerous infractions, including no insurance, no driver’s licence and riding without due care and attention – totalling more than $1,200.

The ATV was impounded by the RCMP for seven days for stunt driving.

The driver also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

 

The driver of an ATV racked up $1,242 in fines and the ATV was impounded after being caught by COS driving the wrong way on Highway 16. (COS photo)
