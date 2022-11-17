Two new construction projects to be given awards

Town of Smithers picks winners of 2022 Awards of Excellence

The Town of Smithers has selected two projects as the winners of this year’s Awards of Excellence.

At its Nov. 8 meeting, council agreed with town staff and the Advisory Planning Commission on their picks.

The best residential project will go to 3030 Pacific Street and the best commercial/industrial/institutional will be awarded to the new Aqua North building on Nineteenth Avenue.

This year’s awards for the Town’s Awards of Excellence projects will be presented at the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Awards ceremony, scheduled for November 25, 2022, at the Dze L K’ant Community Centre Hall on Third Ave.

Winners will receive an Awards of Excellence plaque from the Town and an Alpenhorn man statue.

