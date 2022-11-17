The new complex at 3030 Pacific Street picks up an award from the Town of Smithers for best residential project. (Marisca Bakker photo)

The new complex at 3030 Pacific Street picks up an award from the Town of Smithers for best residential project. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Two new construction projects to be given awards

Town of Smithers picks winners of 2022 Awards of Excellence

The Town of Smithers has selected two projects as the winners of this year’s Awards of Excellence.

At its Nov. 8 meeting, council agreed with town staff and the Advisory Planning Commission on their picks.

The best residential project will go to 3030 Pacific Street and the best commercial/industrial/institutional will be awarded to the new Aqua North building on Nineteenth Avenue.

This year’s awards for the Town’s Awards of Excellence projects will be presented at the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Awards ceremony, scheduled for November 25, 2022, at the Dze L K’ant Community Centre Hall on Third Ave.

Winners will receive an Awards of Excellence plaque from the Town and an Alpenhorn man statue.

READ MORE: Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Community and Business Awards handed out Dec. 3.

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pediatric critical care plan part of B.C.’s new measures to better hospital capacity
Next story
Canadian commander says NATO battle group in Latvia could beat back Russian attack

Just Posted

Trigon’s Berth 2 Beyond Carbon (B2BC) was announced on Nov. 15 with $75 million in federal support. The second berth is shown with the ship shown in green and will be located adjacent to the terminal’s existing berth. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert sees second berth in port with $75 million investment

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. (File photo)
Brucejack gold mine reopens following fatal incident

Steven Dubas photo
Bulkley Valley Bruisers roller derby team’s first home game in the works

Police announced Nov. 16, partial human remains found on Prince George’s Connaught Hill belong to Donna Charlie who was murdered in 1990. (City of Prince George)
Human remains linked to 30-year-old homicide found in Prince George