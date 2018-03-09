Two Mile gets $4.9-million water upgrade

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine has secured $4.787 million to provide the Two Mile with a safe and affordable municipal water service.

A press release from the Regional District said the Lower Two Mile Water System will serve approximately 210 residents and will significantly improve public health, fire protection standards and help to strengthen the Hazleton Area in general.

Up to $4.787 million will be received from the Federal Gas Tax Fund to offset the estimated $4.9 total project cost. The balance of the project costs will be funded by the benefitting service area residents.

