Two Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement trucks were lit on fire in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 14. (Facebook)

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Mounties are looking for suspects after two Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement trucks were torched in Fort Nelson this weekend.

According to Fort Nelson RCMP, the two CVSE trucks were lit on fire in the early hours of Friday morning. The first was at the Woodlands Hotel just after 3:30 a.m., and while police were responding they received another call for CVSE truck on fire at a residential address on 43 Street.

Mounties believe both fires were deliberately set. Video evidence shows a person operating a snowmobile in the area at the time of both fires, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

