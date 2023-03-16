An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service says in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service says in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Two Edmonton police officers killed while responding to a call

The force did not immediately release any details about what happened.

Edmonton police say two patrol officers have been killed while responding to a call.

Police chief Dale McFee and other dignitaries are to make brief formal statements later today.

Police say further details will be released once they’re confirmed.

