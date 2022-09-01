Two Bulkley Valley School District officials nominated for key awards

Two School District 54 senior officials have been named finalists in this year’s Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

Custodial manager Rolanda Lavallee is one of three finalists in the outstanding school community support category while Birdy Markert, the Indigenous education district principal, is one of two finalists in the Indigenous education category.

“It is without exaggeration that I say Ms. Markert personally brought about change in our school district and in community perception,” school district superintendent Mike McDiarmid noted in a nomination letter.

“The changes and advocacy that she led has resulted in a completion rate for Indigenous students that meets or exceeds provincial rates.”

Thirty-four people were nominated across the province in 10 categories taking in a broad range of education-based activities.

The awards are open to those working in public, independent and First Nations schools and were first staged in 2018.

The 10 award winners will be announced at a ceremony at Government House, the official residence of the Lieutenant-Governor, in Victoria on Oct. 14, 2022.

Each winner will receive a $3,000 bursary for professional development and a commemorative trophy while a school of their choosing will receive $2,000 contribution for educational development.