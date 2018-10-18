The Port Alberni Cannabis Club displays signs that the store is “closed until further notice” after a raid on Wednesday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Two B.C. cannabis dispensaries raided on legalization day

Port Alberni dispensaries ticketed for “unlawful sale” of cannabis

Although many cities in Canada were able to celebrate the legalization of cannabis this week, Port Alberni was not one of them. Two unlicensed dispensaries in Port Alberni were raided on Wednesday.

Port Alberni RCMP confirmed that they attended Port Alberni Cannabis Club on Bute Street and Leaf Compassion at the bottom of Johnston Road and seized an “undisclosed amount of cannabis and cannabis products.” Owners were also ticketed $575 each for unlawful sale of cannabis. Both stores were open and operating without the new BC provincial license required under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

“It was probably the worst legalization day for us,” said Eric Vesaranta, general manager of Leaf Compassion.

Leaf Compassion was the second licensed medical marijuana dispensary to open in Port Alberni back in 2016. Vesaranta expressed frustration with the raid. He had tried to keep the store open on Wednesday, with the understanding that municipalities would be giving businesses “a grace period” while provincial licenses went through the screening process. Leaf Compassion applied for a provincial license last month, at a cost of $7,500.

“We’ve been doing everything by the law,” said Vesaranta.

Leaf Compassion was the second store raided on Wednesday, after the Port Alberni Cannabis Club—another municipally licensed shop that has applied for its provincial license—was raided in the morning. General manager Christine Jarvis said there was no warning on the license applications or the government’s website that they would be shut down.

“Nowhere did [anybody] say we had to shut our doors,” she said.

Vesaranta and Jarvis both said RCMP seized anything that was “in plain view”—products in display cases, paraphernalia that still had residue in it, medicinal products that contained THC. For Jarvis, her concern is for the clients, who are primarily medical users.

“We’ve met a lot of wonderful clients of ours,” she said. “They come in to medicate here, and now they can’t. This is about our clients and customers and giving them pain relief.”

Vesaranta also expressed concern about people turning to the black market without any licensed shops to turn to.

“People have been going to dispensaries here for years,” he added.

Although only two dispensaries were raided on Wednesday, other shops in Port Alberni—including WeeMedical on Third Avenue and OG West on Redford Street—have announced that they are closed “until further notice.” Both Leaf Compassion and the Cannabis Club will be staying open, although they will not be able to sell any cannabis products.

“We’re staying open to push out information to people,” said Vesaranta. “Now it’s just a matter of waiting.”

“We’re going to do our damnedest to stay open,” agreed Jarvis.

Both Vesaranta and Jarvis believe Port Alberni was the only city that had stores raided on Wednesday.

New provincial legislation and regulations require cannabis to be sold exclusively at government-run stores, licensed private retailers and the B.C. government’s online store. The province’s only “legal” pot shop is a BC Cannabis Store located in Kamloops. Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth has said that there are 173 dispensary applications pending approval in the province. 62 of these have been approved by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, and are now under review by local governments.

“While the legal recreational use of cannabis may be new, the enforcement of laws around the illegal production, distribution and consumption of cannabis is not,” stated Port Alberni RCMP in a press release.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.
Next story
VPD ordered to co-operate with B.C. police watchdog probe

Just Posted

Cod Gone Wild brings its ‘Celtic fusion’ to Glenwood Hall

Okanagan-based band celebrates release of its newest album The Islander

Million-dollar culture centre donation

Harvey and Corry Tremblay pledge up to $1 million towards Smithers library/gallery project.

Bulkley Valley pot laws

The Interior News reached out to local municipalities to see how they’ll handle cannabis legalization

Record low river levels recorded

Bulkley, Telkwa, Skeena River stations record their lowest historical levels.

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

National Paralympic Team coach sees Dieleman on track

Senior National Paralympic Team coach Vince Mikuska says Quick Paralympian doing well.

Train derailment in Smithers

The cause of the derailment of cars carrying wood pellets is unclear says CN.

Ktimat-Stikine Area B election: Linda Pierre

Director incumbent Linda Pierre

Kitimat-Stikine Area B election: Dean Paranich

Candidate Dean Paranich on his priorities.

Hazelton election: Suzzanna Lemky

Council candidate Suzzanna Lemky on her priorities.

Hazelton election: Jody Tetreau

Council candidate Jody Tetreau on her priorities.

Hazelton election: Julie Maitland

Council candidate Julie Maitland on her priorities.

Hazelton election: Buddy Smith

Council incumbent Buddy Smith on his priorities.

Most Read