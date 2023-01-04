Two arrested, drugs seized in Dec. 29 drug bust in Smithers

Two people have been arrested and released following a drug bust conducted Dec. 29 in Smithers.

An investigation, which included surveillance, showed suspicious activity consistent with the sale of illegal drugs at a residence in the 3700 block of Broadway Avenue.

Police gathered evidence and a search warrant was issued for the individuals’ arrests.

During the search, police seized illicit drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine as well as cash and drug paraphernalia.

“We have and will continue to focus on drug activity in the community,” Smithers Staff Sergeant Mark Smaill said.

In October 2021, the Smithers RCMP began an investigation into drug trafficking within the community, which has yielded several such seizures.



