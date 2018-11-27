The scene of a school bus crash north of Cache Creek on Nov. 27, which has left 12 people injured. Photo: Savannah GB-Pierro.

Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Ten Prince George students and two adults were on the way to a volleyball tournament

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.: BC Emergency Health Services has said that eight of the people injured in the school bus crash north of Cache Creek have been transported to hosiptal. One peron with critical but non-life-threatening injuries was airlifted to hospital, while seven others were transported by ground ambulance.

There is no word yet on what caused the the bus to crash.

*****

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: School District 57 has confirmed that the people involved in a school bus crash north of Cache Creek earlier today were members of the College Heights girls volleyball team from Prince George.

The team was travelling to Powell River to take part in the B.C. High School Volleyball Championships.

Ten children and two adults were on board the bus when it went into a ditch north of Cache Creek just before noon. No one was killed, but at least one person was airlifted to hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

*****

BC Emergency Health Services is reporting that at 12:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, BCEHS paramedics were called to a school bus crash near Cache Creek.

Twelve patients are being cared for and triaged. Early indications are that all patients are in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Highway 97 near Church Road north of Cache Creek was closed for a short time, but has now reopened.

A School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) employee had no knowledge of the incident and no further information. At this time, it is not known who was involved in the crash or where they were from.

BCEHS has reported that updates will be posted on their Twitter account @BC_EHS.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dziekanski’s death set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears
Next story
Canadian MPs among global lawmakers grilling Facebook executive in UK Parliament

Just Posted

Nisga’a members part of B.C. basketball team that won gold in Pan Pacific Masters

Games were held in Australia

VIDEO: Terrace River Kings hold tribute for Cameron Kerr

Many attended to pay their respects

Doctor drawn back to hometown

Smithers-raised Dr. Neithammer sees returning med students as key to recruitment.

Tyhee Market applies to sell alcohol

Rural Agency Stores sell spirits, wine, beer, cider and coolers.

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

Province lobbies chiefs on Coastal GasLink as company turned away from site by camp.

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Revelstoke Project 6 has been approved with conditions from the province

LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Legislature session ends with bitter dispute over suspended staff

Canadian MPs among global lawmakers grilling Facebook executive in UK Parliament

Lawmakers were also critical of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to show up to answer questions

Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Ten Prince George students and two adults were on the way to a volleyball tournament

Dziekanski’s death set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears

The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day

Canada Post warns of huge losses as postal staff ordered back to work

Crown corporation says it recorded a loss before tax of $94 million for the third quarter of 2018

B.C. mom’s declining health forces her to return from Africa without adopted son

Kimberlee and Clark Moran of Abbotsford face further delays in visa process

Most Read