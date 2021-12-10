Turbines for Site C Dam force overnight Hwy 16 closures

Over-sized cargo will take several days from Prince Rupert to Fort. St. John

Hydroelectric turbines sit at the Prince Rupert Industrial Park in January 2021 waiting for transportation to the Site C Dam in Fort St. John. More turbines will be transported across the province during the week of Dec. 9, creating overnight highway closures. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Motorists planning on travelling between Terrace and Topley overnight tonight (Dec. 10 – 11) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Hwy 16 may expect delays due to the movement of massive hydroelectric turbines heading to the Site C Dam in Fort St. John.

The turbines, two of six, left Prince Rupert Dec. 9. The oversized cargo requires a full closure on sections of the highway. This ensures the safe transport of cargo and the safety of motorists, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure stated, on Dec. 9.

“All closures are scheduled during times of expected low traffic volumes to reduce the impact on travellers,” the ministry stated.

“The whole route has been carefully measured, right down to rock faces and corners lasered to ensure precise data and computer-simulated turns have been calculated,” Cara Craig director of sales for Omega Morgan told Black Press Media, when the first two turbines were moved in January.

There are a total of six turbines being manufactured in Brazil and shipped to Prince Rupert for the across province cartage to their final destination.

“Every precaution is taken to ensure its safe voyage and to reduce the impact on the motoring public and road systems as much as possible, Craig said.

A dual-lane perimeter deck truck and trailer carrying the turbine load is 81 metres long and 7.98 metres wide and weighs just over 770,000 lbs (349,367 kg) from tip to tail. There is one truck pulling the trailer, and two trucks pushing to accommodate the weight, Black Press Media previously reported in January.

Further closures along the route will be from Topley to Prince George on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.; Prince George to Highway 97 at Bear Lake Sunday, Dec. 12, from midnight to 5 a.m; and Highway 97 from Bear Lake to Highway 29 just north of Chetwynd at Jackfish Lake Road, Monday, Dec. 13, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The scheduled road delays are subject to change due to a number of factors, including weather and road conditions.

Drivers can check DriveBC.ca for the most up-to-date information before travel. Motorists are reminded to obey posted speed limits, traffic control devices, and flag persons.

with files from K-J Millar

Norman Galimski | Journalist